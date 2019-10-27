Chargers' Keenan Allen: Suits up Sunday
Allen (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Allen will give it a go Sunday, but coach Anthony Lynn previously noted that if the wide receiver played this weekend, the team would limit his snaps to a degree. With that in mind, it's no lock that Allen, who is averaging 10 targets per game to date, will see his normal volume, making him a hit-or-miss option in Week 8 fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: True game-time call for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sunday status in heavy doubt•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Week 8 status TBD•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Will be game-time call•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Status in question for Week 8•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Works on the side Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...