Chargers' Keenan Allen: Suits up Sunday

Allen (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Allen will give it a go Sunday, but coach Anthony Lynn previously noted that if the wide receiver played this weekend, the team would limit his snaps to a degree. With that in mind, it's no lock that Allen, who is averaging 10 targets per game to date, will see his normal volume, making him a hit-or-miss option in Week 8 fantasy lineups.

