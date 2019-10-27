49ers' Raheem Mostert: Suiting up Sunday

Mostert (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.

Mostert was a limited practice participant this week, but he nonetheless will be available to the backfield and special team unit in this one. In Week 7, he didn't log a single offensive snap, so it's a good bet Jeff Wilson will handle any RB reps that don't go to Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories