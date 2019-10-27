Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday

Edelman (chest) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

With Josh Gordon (knee/IR) no longer in New England's pass-catching mix, the team's Week 8 wideout corps will led by Edelman, newly-acquired Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett. Down the road, N'Keal Harry (ankle) -- who is eligible to return from IR as soon as Week 9 -- should factor in as well. Though it's plausible that Sanu will end up absorbing a chunk of the Patriots' slot duties going forward, Edelman -- who can line up both inside and outside -- still figures to stay on the field for the bulk of the team's offensive snaps when healthy, which should lead to him maintaining steady target volume.

