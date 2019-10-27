Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives three touches
Patterson rushed one time for five yards and caught two passes for one yard in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Patterson had both a rushing attempt and a target inside the 10-yard line, but he was unable to convert either opportunity into a score. This was the second time this season that he surpassed 20 yards, and aside from leagues that award points for return yardage, he's a weak fantasy option.
