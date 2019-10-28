49ers' George Kittle: Leads team in receiving

Kittle caught six of seven targets for a team-high 86 yards in Sunday's 51-13 rout of the Panthers.

He led the Niners in receiving, and he could have had an even bigger performance if a Deebo Samuel offensive pass interference penalty hadn't wiped out Kittle's second-quarter TD. The addition of Emmanuel Sanders didn't have an impact on Kittle's role in the passing game -- his seven targets led the team, and accounted for nearly a third of Jimmy Garoppolo's attempts. The third-year superstar could be primed for huge numbers next week against a Cardinals' defense that has struggled to contain tight ends all year.