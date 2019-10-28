Texans' J.J. Watt: Needs season-ending surgery
Watt (pectoral) will have season-ending surgery this week, with his recovery time estimated at four months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's 27-24 win over Oakland, thus finishing his season with 24 tackles (15 solo) and four sacks in eight games. It's a huge loss for a Texans defense that already has been struggling to generate a pass rush, ranking 24th in sack rate (5.2 percent) and 26th in pressure rate (17.9 percent). Watt's injury should open up more snaps for Carlos Watkins and Charles Omenihu.
