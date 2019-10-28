Wright caught two of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

Wright was actually carted off with a leg injury during the second half, but ultimately was able to return to action, easing concern over his status. Besides that scare, Wright put up a relatively standard stat line for himself, as he's caught more than two passes only once this season. Despite his return Sunday, it could be worthwhile to see whether he's listed on the injury report this week. If he is, DeAndrew White and Brandon Zylstra could compete for additional snaps.