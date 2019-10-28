Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches three passes Sunday
Dorsett was on the field for 64 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns, en route to catching three of his six targets for 43 yards.
Meanwhile, Julian Edelman logged 66 snaps, while newcomer Mohamed Sanu was on the field for 37 snaps. Once Sanu becomes more acclimated with the team's offense, his workload figures to expand, probably at Dorsett's expense. There's still some deep league fantasy value to found from whoever serves as the Patriots' No. 3 wide receiver, but as long as Edelman and Sanu remain healthy, Dorsett's target share figures to be inconsistent.
