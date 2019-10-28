Panthers' Kyle Allen: Getting another start
Coach Ron Rivera said Allen will be the Panthers' starting quarterback Sunday against the Titans, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Cam Newton remains embedded in his rehab program, with no end in sight to his recovery from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. As such, Allen will get his sixth consecutive start Week 9, though his output has wavered from week to week. Overall, he's completed 62 percent of his passes, averaged 211.8 passing yards per game and posted a 7:3 TD:INT. He'll aim for a bounce-back effort Sunday versus Tennessee's 15th-ranked pass defense (239.1 yards per game).
