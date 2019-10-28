Pascal had just one reception for six yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Denver. He also had two kickoff returns for 76 yards, including a 47-yard return.

After a career-best game the prior week where he had 106 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Pascal didn't have much impact other than special teams. Pascal was a starting receiver in a three-wideout set with T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers and played the second most snaps to Hilton (59 snaps to Hilton's 60 snaps). However, like earlier in the season that high snap count hasn't always translated into many targets.