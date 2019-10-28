Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Adds to sack total
Campbell had three tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Campbell entered Sunday with three sacks on the season -- all of which came in Week 4 -- so it's a welcome sight to see him back in the sack column. The veteran defensive end has 33 tackles (19 solo), 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble at the midpoint of the season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Monstrous performance versus Titans•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Back at practice•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Remaining in Jacksonville•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Leads team in sacks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8,...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....