Campbell had three tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Campbell entered Sunday with three sacks on the season -- all of which came in Week 4 -- so it's a welcome sight to see him back in the sack column. The veteran defensive end has 33 tackles (19 solo), 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble at the midpoint of the season.

