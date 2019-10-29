Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Scores six points
Carlson made his only field-goal attempt as well as all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.
Carlson converted from 44 yards on his lone field goal, and by nailing all his extra points, he remains with just one miss on his 26 total kicking attempts this season. Through seven games, Carlson has notched 37 points, including three straight with six points following Sunday's showing.
