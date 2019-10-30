Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Wednesday
Conner (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
The same applies to Benny Snell (knee), while Jaylen Samuels (knee) -- who didn't play in Monday's win over the Dolphins -- practiced fully Wednesday. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Conner is dealing with an AC joint injury in his right shoulder, which puts his Week 9 status up in the air for now. If Conner is out or limited this weekend against the Colts, Samuels would be in line to see an expanded role on offense.
