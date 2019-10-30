Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains sidelined

Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Walker -- who didn't play this past Sunday -- wasn't able to practice last week, so his continue absence clouds his Week 9 status. If he's sidelined again, or limited at all this weekend, Jonnu Smith would continue to see expanded opportunities in the Tennessee offense.

