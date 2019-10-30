Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Peterson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Peterson didn't require many practice reps last week in order to suit up Thursday at Minnesota, and he proceeded to get a season-high 72 percent of the offensive snap share. The usage helped him racked up 103 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches, while backup Wendell Smallwood accounted for three touches and 20 scrimmage yards with Chris Thompson (toe) sidelined. Two practices remain this week to hash out the breakdown of this backfield, but Peterson seems in line to lead the way again if he gets clearance to suit up.
