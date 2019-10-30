Slay (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Slay missed Week 8's win over the Giants and wasn't able to practice last Friday. His limited participation Wednesday is therefore a step in the right direction, but Slay can't be considered a lock to suit up Sunday against the Raiders. In the event that Slay were forced to miss any more time, Rashaan Melvin would be in line to draw another start.

