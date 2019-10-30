Reddick (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Reddick was unable to participate in the first two practices of the week due to a knee injury, but he now appears back to full health. The third-year pro appears to be in danger of ceding snaps to Joe Walker, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, which makes him a risky fantasy option in IDP formats heading into Thursday's tilt against the 49ers.

