Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Davis appears to have suffered a hamstring injury during Week 8's win over the Bears. The 27-year-old has only drawn three targets across seven games, so even if he were forced to miss Sunday's tilt against the Packers there wouldn't be much of a fantasy impact.

