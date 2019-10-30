Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited at practice Wednesday

Edelman (chest/shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Edelman, who has been playing through his chest issue of late is also listed with a shoulder injury this week, but we doubt that he's in any danger of missing Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

