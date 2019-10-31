Steelers' James Conner: Misses another practice
Conner (shoulder) missed practice again Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
As did Benny Snell (knee), which makes it increasingly like that the Steelers' Week 9 backfield could feature Jaylen Samuels, with Trey Edmunds in reserve. Added clarity on that front will arrive Friday when the team's final injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts is revealed.
