Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go this week

Brady (right shoulder) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 9 injury report after practicing fully Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brady was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, but any sliver of doubt regarding his status for Sunday night's game against the Ravens can now be dispatched with. The Patriots have reeled off eight straight wins to start the season, but a tough test awaits this weekend on the road against a 5-2 Ravens team that has won three straight and is fresh off its bye week.