Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice

Hopkins (thumb) practiced fully Thursday.

Hopkins was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but his return to a full session puts the Texans' top wideout on track to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Eight games into the 2019 season, Hopkins is fourth in the NFL with 81 targets, which has yielded a ppr-friendly 60 catches (second in the league) for 617 yards and three TDs.

