Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice
Hopkins (thumb) practiced fully Thursday.
Hopkins was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but his return to a full session puts the Texans' top wideout on track to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Eight games into the 2019 season, Hopkins is fourth in the NFL with 81 targets, which has yielded a ppr-friendly 60 catches (second in the league) for 617 yards and three TDs.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited by thumb issue•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes 11 catches in victory•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Best game since opener•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes nine catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...