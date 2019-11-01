Panthers' Cam Newton: Visiting foot specialist
Newton (foot) is visiting foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Friday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Newton was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans at the start of the week and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and it doesn't look as though he'll be finishing the week on the practice field. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran quarterback's Lisfranc injury isn't improving as expected to prompt the trip to Green Bay. Kyle Allen will continue to operate as the Panthers' starting quarterback in the meantime, while Newton doesn't appear particularly close to retaking the field.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Visiting foot specialist•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Ruled out for Week 9 start•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Unlikely to start Week 9•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Travels with team this weekend•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: No practice yet, but progressing•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Progressing in rehab•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...