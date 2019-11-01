Panthers' Cam Newton: Visiting foot specialist

Newton (foot) is visiting foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Friday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Newton was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans at the start of the week and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and it doesn't look as though he'll be finishing the week on the practice field. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran quarterback's Lisfranc injury isn't improving as expected to prompt the trip to Green Bay. Kyle Allen will continue to operate as the Panthers' starting quarterback in the meantime, while Newton doesn't appear particularly close to retaking the field.

