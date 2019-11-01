Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not spotted Friday
Brown (ankle) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's not yet clear if Brown was held out Friday because he suffered a setback or if the Ravens are just giving him Friday off like they did several times earlier in the season, but expect head coach John Harbaugh to shed some light on the situation after Friday's session comes to a close.
