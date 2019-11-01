Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Returns to practice
Peterson (ankle) is practicing Friday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Despite playing through the ankle injury last week, Peterson was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. His return to the field Friday puts him on track to play Sunday at Buffalo.
