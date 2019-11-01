Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play
Peterson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Peterson was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday to rest the same ankle injury he played through without any problem in last week's 19-9 loss to the Vikings. His return to practice Friday locks him in as the lead back, while Chris Thompson (toe) will miss at least one more game. The gameplan should call for a heavy dose of Peterson in the first NFL start for quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but the plan will fall apart if the Bills establish a large lead.
