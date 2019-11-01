Ebron (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Ebron -- who has logged 29 targets in seven games to date -- has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option this season, given that he's in a time-share with Jack Doyle, who has seen 30 targets in that span. Ebron has, at least, scored three TDs to date, and it's plausible that the duo's import in the Colts' attack could increase in the coming weeks, with top wideout T.Y. Hilton slated to miss time with a calf injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories