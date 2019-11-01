Harris (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Harris didn't take the field at practice this week but still has a chance to play Week 9. The return specialist missed four games with an ankle injury before retaking the field last week, but he now has to contend with the foot issue.

