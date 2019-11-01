McLendon (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

McLendon appeared to shake off the hamstring injury heading into Week 8, but he returned to limited participation this week to earn the questionable tag. The 33-year-old has been splitting snaps with rookie Quinnen Williams at nose tackle this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories