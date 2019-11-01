Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Sunday night game

Edelman (chest/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Normally an 8:20 ET kickoff on Sunday night would be dicey with a player listed as questionable, but we'd be very surprised if Edelman didn't play this weekend. Assuming that's the case, he'll continue to serve as a high-volume target for QB Tom Brady. Eight games into the 2019 season, Edelman is sixth in the league with 79 targets and on pace for 106 catches, 1,148 yards and eight TDs.