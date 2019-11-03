Mahomes (kneecap) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With Mahomes inactive Sunday, Matt Moore will draw another start at QB for the Chiefs, while Chad Henne (ankle) is slated to serve as his backup. On the plus side, Mahomes has progressed to the point where it looks like he has a realistic chance to return to action in Week 10 against the Titans.