Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Won't play Sunday
Mahomes (kneecap) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With Mahomes inactive Sunday, Matt Moore will draw another start at QB for the Chiefs, while Chad Henne (ankle) is slated to serve as his backup. On the plus side, Mahomes has progressed to the point where it looks like he has a realistic chance to return to action in Week 10 against the Titans.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Not expected to play Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Could play in Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Not expected to start•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Listed as questionable for Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Remains limited at practice•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner doubts
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...