Robinson (knee) is officially active and will play in Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Robinson was a late addition to the injury report Friday, but as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the knee issue. Expect the Alabama product to assume his starting role on the defensive line next to Damon Harrison (groin), who is also active.

