Mebane (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Green Bay.

Mabane was listed as doubtful for the contest after just a limited showing in Friday's practice, so his absence isn't surprising. With fellow starter Justin Jones (shoulder) also inactive for the clash, Jerry Tillery and Damion Square are expected to get the starts at defensive tackle for Week 9.

