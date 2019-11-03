Willson (ribs) returned to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jacob Hollister cashed in with three catches for 27 yards and a score during Willson's absence. Willson should return to the No. 1 tight-end role, although he doesn't have a firm grasp on that.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories