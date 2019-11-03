Pineiro converted a pair of extra points in the Bears' 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

During the first half of the game, Chicago picked up just one first down, and then playing from way behind in the second half, the only work Pineiro saw was extra-point attempts. Although he's recorded 10 points in three-different games, he's failed to reach five points in four other contests, making him a very inconsistent fantasy option.