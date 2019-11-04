Chargers' Keenan Allen: Kept in check once again
Allen (hamstring) caught three of his four targets for 40 yards in the 26-11 win over the Packers on Sunday.
The Chargers didn't need to rely on Allen in Sunday's contest, as the likes of Austin Ekeler, Melvin Gordon, Hunter Henry and Mike Williams were more than enough of a problem for a hopeless Packers defense, resulting in the lowest target total of the season for the former Pro Bowler. Allen should have no problem getting back into the grove next week against a Raiders' secondary that has allowed at least 140 receiving yards to wide receivers in all but one game this year.
