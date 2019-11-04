Browns' Demetrius Harris: Moves up depth chart
Harris caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.
Harris became the Browns' lead tight end after Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) departed the game in the second quarter. Cleveland tight ends haven't been used very much since David Njoku (wrist) was sidelined Week 2. Seals-Jones had emerged as the leading target at tight end, but the Browns' passing attack flows primarily through the wideouts.
More News
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Scores second TD of season•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: No impact in loss•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Playing-time leader at TE•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Scores lone TD in loss•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Moves up depth chart•
-
Browns' Demetrius Harris: Primed for more work•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...