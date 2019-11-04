Harris caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.

Harris became the Browns' lead tight end after Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) departed the game in the second quarter. Cleveland tight ends haven't been used very much since David Njoku (wrist) was sidelined Week 2. Seals-Jones had emerged as the leading target at tight end, but the Browns' passing attack flows primarily through the wideouts.