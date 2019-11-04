Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches two passes Sunday
Dorsett was on the field for 66 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens, hauling in two of his four targets for 13 yards in the process.
Meanwhile, Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu both logged 67 snaps, with the game flow/tempo leading to an emphasis on three-receiver sets. Though Dorsett saw ample playing time Sunday, he was the team's clear-cut No. 3 wide receiver option, with Sanu seeing 14 targets and Edelman logging 11. Once the Patriots return from their Week 10 bye, it's plausible that rookie N'Keal Harry could start cutting into Dorsett's snap/target share, a scenario that would make Dorsett a hit-or-miss fantasy option when New England travels to Philadelphia for a Nov. 17 matchup.
