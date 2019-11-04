Play

Redskins' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles

Collins had nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Bills.

Minus a four-tackle performance against the 49ers in Week 7, Collins has been a dependable IDP contributor in 2019 with at least seven tackles in each contest. The 25-year-old ranks fourth in the NFL with 78 tackles (52 solo), and also has one sack and one forced fumble this season.

