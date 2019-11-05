Play

Hamilton did not record a target during Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.

Hamilton didn't officially log a target, though Brandon Allen did throw his way once in the second quarter on a play that drew a defensive penalty. Still, zero catches in two games without Emmanuel Sanders would have been hard to predict a few weeks ago. Hamilton is WR2 in terms of snaps, ranking second behind Courtland Sutton Sunday with 32, but Denver has concentrated targets toward Sutton and Noah Fant since Sanders' departure -- 52 percent of the Broncos targets going to the duo over the past two weeks. What small share Hamilton does have may shrink further after the bye with the impending return of Tim Patrick (hand).

