Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Not targeted in win
Hamilton did not record a target during Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.
Hamilton didn't officially log a target, though Brandon Allen did throw his way once in the second quarter on a play that drew a defensive penalty. Still, zero catches in two games without Emmanuel Sanders would have been hard to predict a few weeks ago. Hamilton is WR2 in terms of snaps, ranking second behind Courtland Sutton Sunday with 32, but Denver has concentrated targets toward Sutton and Noah Fant since Sanders' departure -- 52 percent of the Broncos targets going to the duo over the past two weeks. What small share Hamilton does have may shrink further after the bye with the impending return of Tim Patrick (hand).
More News
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Catchless without Sanders•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Looks like new No. 2 receiver•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Reels in two passes in win•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Not targeted in win•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Breaks through in loss•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Not targeted in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 9.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...