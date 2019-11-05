The Seahawks waived Jennings on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The Seahawks decided to waive Jennings in September but rescinded their request within 24 hours, so the rookie fourth-round pick remained with the team. However, Jennings has been a healthy scratch in all nine games this year, as he's struggled to learn the playbook, and the addition of Josh Gordon appears to be the final straw. Jennings has impressive athleticism with 4.42 speed and a 37-inch vertical, so he'll be a project if he's claimed off waivers. Otherwise, he could land on the team's practice squad.

