Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Dealing with hamstring injury

Samuel (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Samuel was plagued by a hamstring issue during his first offseason program and preseason in 2017, and while he missed 10 combined games due to other injuries during his first two seasons, he hasn't missed any action in the current campaign. He'll have two more sessions this week to prove the health of his hamstring before the Panthers head to Green Bay for a Week 10 matchup.

