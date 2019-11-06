Brown (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown logged 36 snaps in a Week 9 loss to Carolina, seemingly slowed by a groin injury, and his week of practice got off on the wrong foot Wednesday. The 24-year-old linebacker will need to make significant progress over the next few days if he hopes to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday.

