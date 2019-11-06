Titans' Jayon Brown: Unable to practice Wednesday
Brown (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Brown logged 36 snaps in a Week 9 loss to Carolina, seemingly slowed by a groin injury, and his week of practice got off on the wrong foot Wednesday. The 24-year-old linebacker will need to make significant progress over the next few days if he hopes to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Week 10 news & notes: Cam, DJax impact
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 10.
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...