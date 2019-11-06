Packers' Davante Adams: Limited Wednesday

Adams (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Adams returned from a four-game absence this past Sunday against the Chargers, logging 83 percent of the offensive snaps en route to seven catches (on 11 targets) for 41 yards. Afterward, coach Matt LaFleur relayed Adams didn't suffer any setbacks with his toe injury in the process, but the Packers aren't taking any chances to kick off Week 10 prep. Adams has two more sessions to upgrade to "full" in advance of Sunday's contest against the Panthers.

