Trufant (toe) was limited during Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran cornerback has missed Atlanta's past three games and was held out during Monday's session, but his partial practice involvement indicates that he's trending towards a return in the near future. Trufant is desperately needed in Week 10 with the Falcons' 23rd-ranked pass defense going up against New Orleans' Drew Brees, who is fresh off a 373-yard, three-touchdown outing against the Cardinals in his return from a thumb injury that cost him five games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories