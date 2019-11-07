Steelers' James Conner: Unlikely to play Sunday
Conner (shoulder) isn't slated to suit up for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Conner practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, marking his first appearance on the field since Oct. 26. Having said that -- and despite optimism from coach Mike Tomlin -- it appears the Steelers will be without Conner for a second straight game. If the preceding comes to pass, the backfield could be the sole domain of Jaylen Samuels, as Benny Snell (knee) won't return this weekend and Trey Edmunds missed Wednesday's session due to a rib injury.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Returns to limited practice•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Could be back Week 10•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Officially inactive•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not slated to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Not expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Unlikely to play Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...