Steelers' James Conner: Unlikely to play Sunday

Conner (shoulder) isn't slated to suit up for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Conner practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, marking his first appearance on the field since Oct. 26. Having said that -- and despite optimism from coach Mike Tomlin -- it appears the Steelers will be without Conner for a second straight game. If the preceding comes to pass, the backfield could be the sole domain of Jaylen Samuels, as Benny Snell (knee) won't return this weekend and Trey Edmunds missed Wednesday's session due to a rib injury.