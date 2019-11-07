Titans' Delanie Walker: Another missed practice

Walker (ankle) missed practice again Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Walker thus has one more chance to make a practice appearance this week, but if he remains out this weekend, Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser, to a lesser degree, would once again head the Titans' tight end corps in Week 10.

