49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited by knee injury

Mostert (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mostert has played through a knee injury the last three games, but aside from a 41-yard TD run Week 8, he's notched nine rushes for 17 yards (1.9 YPC) and no other scores. Working behind Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida (ankle) doesn't afford Mostert many touches on a weekly basis, especially with a tough Monday night matchup with the Seahawks on tap. First, though, Mostert will look to practice in full Friday and/or Saturday.

