Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Back at practice
Jackson (illness) returned to practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Jackson missed Thursday's practice as a result of his illness, but his presence alone Friday likely clears the road for him to take the field Sunday against the Bengals. The release of the Ravens' final injury report will reveal whether or not Jackson carries any sort of designation heading into Week 10.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Under the weather•
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Delivers three scores in upset win•
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Delivers another big rushing effort•
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Displays excellent rushing ability•
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Turns it over thrice in win•
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Ugly but effective in loss•
