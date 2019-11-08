Bengals' A.J. Green: Ruled out this week

Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Green's surgically-repaired left ankle didn't respond well to workouts earlier this week, resulting in some swelling. His return to action has thus been put on hold for the time being, and it remains to be seen if Green has a realistic chance to suit up in Week 11. In his ongoing absence, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson will continue to head the Bengals' wideout corps Sunday.